Patriots Legend Ty Law Not Happy With Rookie's Comment

New England Patriots rookie cornerback Jack Jones was feeling confident after his big pick-six against the Green Bay Packers this past week. But he was a little too confident for Ty Law's comfort.

On top of his big pick-six, Jones finished the game with seven tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while playing the whole game. After the game, Jones declared that he felt "disrespected" that Rodgers threw in his direction.

In an interview with WEEI this week, the legendary Patriots cornerback admonished Jones for saying he felt "disrespected" by Rodgers throwing at him. Law called out Jones for being too cocky and told him to shut his mouth for now.

"I don’t think anybody in that secondary, especially a rookie, can say something like that," Law said. "You ain’t making enough plays to say something like that. Shut up."

Some would call Jack Jones confident for saying what he said after the Packers game, while others would call him arrogant. Clearly Ty Law believes it's the latter.

But after the performance he had, it seems more likely than not that Jones will get more starts in the near future. If he does, chances are he'll get plenty more quarterbacks "disrespecting him" by throwing in his direction.

Will quarterbacks make Jones pay for making those comments about Aaron Rodgers?