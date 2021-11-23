Patriots Linebacker Has Surprising Thanksgiving Food Opinion

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon is tired of one side taking the crown when it comes to Thanksgiving. Judon threw out his hot Turkey Day take talking to the media on Tuesday.

“It’s just cheese and noodles, and it’s not that good,” Judon said at New England‘s presser.

Matt Judon is on a crusade against Mac & Cheese. “It’s just cheese and noodles, and it’s not that good.” “Get it off the table. The bathrooms be less busy, and everybody will have a better day.” pic.twitter.com/jcDMRrHdk7 — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) November 23, 2021

“Get it off the table. The bathrooms be less busy, and everybody will have a better day.”

The Boston Herald‘s Andrew Callahan shared the quotes via Twitter.

While many will probably disagree with Judon’s take, nobody can dispute his play. The Pats linebacker has been making plays for Bill Belichick’s defense all season long.

The 29-year-old pass rusher is tied for third in the NFL with 10.5 sacks. He’s also added 40 tackles with 11 for loss and a fumble recovery.

On Sunday, the Patriots took sole possession of first place in the AFC behind Judon and the defense’s play and rookie QB Mac Jones’ efficiency.

Mac Jones hates apple pie. Matt Judon hates mac and cheese. The Patriots are coming unglued. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 23, 2021

A rookie who hates apple pie by the way.

Hopefully both players get their favorite holiday dishes and desserts before some home cooking against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Patriots can pull to 8-4 with a win, which would tie Tennessee for tops in the conference.