Patriots Linebacker Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche has been placed on the injured reserve.

The second-year defender missed each practice this week with a foot injury and will now miss at least three weeks with this IR designation.

The Patriots announce they have placed pass-rusher Josh Uche (ankle) on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least three games. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 17, 2021

After an injury-ridden rookie season in 2020, Uche started to get things going in 2021. Through nine games this year, the former second-round pick has logged 10 tackles, four QB hits, 3.0 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, the Pats have some other notable questions on the defensive unit. Linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), Dont’a Hightower (ankle) and Kyle Van Noy (groin) are all questionable for Sunday along with safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) and cornerback Jalen Mills (forearm).

The Patriots are currently enjoying a four-game win streak that they hope to extend this weekend.