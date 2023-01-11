Patriots Locker Room Makes Opinion On Mac Jones Clear
The Patriots locker room is reportedly all in on Mac Jones as the team's leader.
New England players have "universal support" for the 24-year-old quarterback, according to reports from team insider Greg Bedard.
"Mac has universal support in the locker room. And the players on both sides of the ball — especially offense — realize the position they were put in this season. They were not put in a position to succeed. I think it was a problem this year. We’ll see what happens — if Bill [Belichick] does anything more in private," Bedard said 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Felger & Mazz show.
Head coach Bill Belichick has been less committal about Jones as the team's franchise QB. When asked if Jones would be starting quarterback in 2023, Belichick gave a wishy-washy answer.
Bedard suggested that Patriots players aren't happy with Belichick's "lack of accountability."
“But I think the lack of accountability by the head coach on him putting players in these positions, specifically how Bill handled the whole Bailey Zappe situation — that did not go over well in the locker room with Mac’s teammates. And I think there’s an issue there, and I don’t think further throwing Mac Jones under the bus is going to help that," he added.
The Patriots narrowly missed this year's postseason with a loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 18.