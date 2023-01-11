Patriots Locker Room Makes Opinion On Mac Jones Clear

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 24: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on during pregame against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images) Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Patriots locker room is reportedly all in on Mac Jones as the team's leader.

New England players have "universal support" for the 24-year-old quarterback, according to reports from team insider Greg Bedard.

"Mac has universal support in the locker room. And the players on both sides of the ball — especially offense — realize the position they were put in this season. They were not put in a position to succeed. I think it was a problem this year. We’ll see what happens — if Bill [Belichick] does anything more in private," Bedard said 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Felger & Mazz show.

Head coach Bill Belichick has been less committal about Jones as the team's franchise QB. When asked if Jones would be starting quarterback in 2023, Belichick gave a wishy-washy answer.

Bedard suggested that Patriots players aren't happy with Belichick's "lack of accountability."

“But I think the lack of accountability by the head coach on him putting players in these positions, specifically how Bill handled the whole Bailey Zappe situation — that did not go over well in the locker room with Mac’s teammates. And I think there’s an issue there, and I don’t think further throwing Mac Jones under the bus is going to help that," he added.

The Patriots narrowly missed this year's postseason with a loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 18.