Patriots Make Decision On Former Second-Round Pick Roberto Aguayo

The New England Patriots have reportedly waived former second-round draft pick Roberto Aguayo.

Before this decision, Aguayo was one of three place kickers on the Pats’ roster. But now that he’s gotten the boot, veteran starter Nick Folk and undrafted free agent Quinn Nordin make up the PK depth chart.

In response to dropping Aguayo, New England has picked up former North Carolina offensive lineman RJ Prince, per Patriots insider Mike Reiss.

The Patriots have been carrying three kickers, but with Roberto Aguayo waived Thursday, the ranks have now been thinned to veteran incumbent Nick Folk and undrafted free agent Quinn Nordin (Michigan). https://t.co/dEag5XuOME — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 17, 2021

Through his three-year collegiate career with Florida State, Aguayo separated himself as the best kicker in the country. His college record was nearly perfect, going 198/198 on extra points and 69/78 on field goals (88.5%) for a total of 405 career points.

With this stellar track record, Aguayo earned an incredibly-high No. 59 overall selection to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016 — making him the highest picked kicker in over a decade.

Unfortunately for Aguayo, this historic success didn’t translate to the NFL level. Through his first season with the Bucs, the once-great kicker went 22/31 on field goals (71.0%) — including 4/11 on field goals over 40 yards (36.4%).

After he was dropped by Tampa following his rookie season, Aguayo was never able to make an official roster again. He bounced around on practice squads with Chicago, Carolina and Los Angeles before landing on the Pats’ offseason roster in 2020.