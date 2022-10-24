Patriots Make Important Roster Decision For Monday Night

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots will officially welcome back a familiar face on Monday night.

According to NFL Media's Tom Peliserro, "The Patriots are elevating veteran LB Jamie Collins from the practice squad for tonight’s game against the #Bears, per his agents."

Noting, "Collins’ first action in his fourth stint in New England."

The 33-year-old veteran played in 12 games last season between the Pats and Lions before undergoing offseason surgery to deal with an ankle issue.

Collins will reportedly return in the No. 99 after wearing No. 91 and No. 58 in his previous stints with the team.

As a linebacker that Bill Belichick moves all over the field, he'll join a position group that features: Matthew Judon, Jahlani Tavai, Raekwon McMillan, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Ja'Whaun Bentley and Mack Wilson Sr.

Two months ago, the team placed second-year pass rusher Ronnie Perkins on IR.

The Patriots defense is red hot of late, allowing just 15 points over the last two weeks. Collins will look to help keep that going against the Bears in primetime.