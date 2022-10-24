Patriots Make Telling Quarterback Decision Ahead Of Kickoff

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sideline during the first half at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots haven't officially made a decision on who will start between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe on Monday night. However, it would be a big surprise if it wasn't Jones.

The team didn't activate Garrett Gilbert to the 53-man roster for the game, which is a telling sign that both Jones and Zappe will be the two active quarterbacks for the game.

New England activated linebacker Jamie Collins and offensive lineman Bill Murray from the practice squad for this contest, per ProFootballTalk. Each NFL team is only allowed to have two practice squad elevations per week.

Jones has missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain after he suffered the injury on Sept. 25 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Since then, the Patriots have won two of their last three games to get back to .500. They'll try and make it three out of four with Jones' likely return against the Chicago Bears.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by ESPN.