The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patriots Making NFL Combine Headlines: Fans React

Bill Belichick running off the field.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots walks of the field after losing 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The NFL Scouting Combine is set to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana starting later this week.

Only one NFL franchise will have zero coaches or executives speaking at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week.

You get one guess as to which franchise that is…

Yep, it’s the New England Patriots.

From Pro Football Talk:

Mike Reiss notes that Belichick made a surprise appearance in 2014, but that he others avoids the Combine press conference. This year, with former lieutenant Brian Flores suing the league and making allegations regarding Belichick’s influence over and knowledge of the Giants’ hiring of Brian Daboll, there’s even less reason for Belichick to step into the fray.

Of course, some would say that’s even more reason for Belichick to speak. But if even he shows up, there’s no way Belichick will say anything that could or would be used against him or the league within the confines of the Flores lawsuit.

NFL fans aren’t surprised.

“The same as the year before, and the year before that, and the next. Not a story,” one fan tweeted.

The NFL Scouting Combine is set to take place in Indianapolis from March 1 through March 7.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.