Patriots’ Draft Pick Announces He’s Removing Controversial Tattoo

A New England Patriots helmet sitting on the bench.FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Justin Rohrwasser, a kicker out of Marshall, was a fifth-round pick by the New England Patriots in the NFL Draft over the weekend. The former college football player quickly made national headlines thanks to his tattoo.

The former Marshall kicker has a tattoo associated with “The Three Percenters,” a right-wing militia group, and he’s been criticized heavily on social media for it.

Rohrwasser told reporters that he got the tattoo when he was a teenager. He said he should have done more research before getting it.

Now, Rohrwasser says he’s getting the tattoo removed. He explained the decision to WBZ-TV in Boston on Monday.

“As soon as I saw what it was linked to on Saturday, it was exactly that time I knew I had to get it totally taken off my body,” he said. “I said cover it up [to reporters], but I want to get it removed from my body. It’s shameful that I had it on there ignorantly.”

The 23-year-old kicker says he got the tattoo when he was 18 years old. He told WBZ-TV that he comes from a military family and initially thought the tattoo stood for something patriotic.

“It was described to me as the percentage of colonists that rose up against the government of the British. I was like, ‘Wow, that is such an American sentiment, a patriotic sentiment.’ Coming from a military family, I thought that really spoke to me. I always was proud to be an American. I’m very proud to be an American.”

Rohrwasser told WBZ-TV that the tattoo was not an issue during his time at Marshall, but he’s still choosing to get it removed.

The former college kicker was the top player at his position on the Patriots’ draft board. They selected him with the 159th overall pick.

