Report: Patriots Have ‘No Interest’ In 2 Available Quarterbacks

The New England Patriots appear to be heading into the 2020 regular season with Jarrett Stidham as the team’s starting quarterback.

New England has been linked to a couple of veteran quarterbacks this offseason in the wake of Tom Brady’s departure to Tampa Bay. Most within the NFL assumed that Bill Belichick would go after a veteran – either via free agency or through a trade – to replace the six-time Super Bowl champion.

That doesn’t appear to be the case, though.

The Athletic is reporting that the Patriots have no interest in trading for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton. They also reportedly have no interest in signing Cam Newton.

New England did make one move at the quarterback position today. The Patriots released Cody Kessler.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news. The team later confirmed the move.

The #Patriots are releasing QB Cody Kessler, source said, leaving just Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham in their QB room. A surprise, New England cut and then brought back Kessler during the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 1, 2020

So, barring a surprising trade or free agency pickup, it appears New England will head into the 2020 season with Stidham and Brian Hoyer at quarterback.

The Patriots could also draft a quarterback later this month, but it’s unlikely that player would compete for the starting job.