Patriots OC Rumored To Have A Telling Comment On QB Cam Newton

Cam Newton wearing a headband with a towel on his head on the sidelines .NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 03: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts during the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 3, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have consistently been mentioned as a possible landing spot for free agent quarterback Cam Newton. It might be time to put that idea to bed, though.

New England is reportedly very high on second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham. The Patriots are reportedly expecting big things for the former Auburn Tigers QB.

And, not only are the Patriots high on Stidham, but they might be pretty low on Newton.

New England’s offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, interviewed for the Panthers’ head coaching job this offseason. The Athletic is reporting that McDaniels made it clear during his interview that he wasn’t high on Newton.

Jeff Howe has consistently reported that the Patriots have not expressed any interest in the former No. 1 overall draft pick.

Newton will play somewhere in 2020, but it doesn’t look like it’ll be in New England.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.