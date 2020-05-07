Patriots OC Rumored To Have A Telling Comment On QB Cam Newton

The New England Patriots have consistently been mentioned as a possible landing spot for free agent quarterback Cam Newton. It might be time to put that idea to bed, though.

New England is reportedly very high on second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham. The Patriots are reportedly expecting big things for the former Auburn Tigers QB.

And, not only are the Patriots high on Stidham, but they might be pretty low on Newton.

New England’s offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, interviewed for the Panthers’ head coaching job this offseason. The Athletic is reporting that McDaniels made it clear during his interview that he wasn’t high on Newton.

“New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels wasn’t necessarily high on Newton when he was talking to the Panthers about their head coaching vacancy, according to a source.” ⁦@josephperson⁩ with that nugget, and more…. https://t.co/gADDK7ZDaZ — John Ellis (@OnePantherPlace) May 5, 2020

Jeff Howe has consistently reported that the Patriots have not expressed any interest in the former No. 1 overall draft pick.

FYI nothing has changed here. The Patriots haven't shown any interest in signing Cam Newton, per source. https://t.co/z4s67JOSC6 — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 27, 2020

Newton will play somewhere in 2020, but it doesn’t look like it’ll be in New England.