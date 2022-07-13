Patriots Officially Announce Significant Wide Receiver Trade

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are making some significant moves at the wide receiver position this offseason.

On Tuesday, reports indicated that the Pats traded former first-round pick N'Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears. On Wednesday, the New England organization confirmed that news.

The Patriots did not reveal the terms of the trade, but NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Bears sent a 2024 seventh-round pick to New England.

Harry was selected by the Patriots with the final first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. 2021 was his least productive season, reeling in just 12 catches for 184 yards and zero touchdowns through 12 games.

Earlier this offseason, the Patriots landed veteran wide receiver DaVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. They also selected Baylor wideout Tyquan Thorton with a second-round pick in this year's draft.

Harry will now provide some much needed depth for the Bears' wide receiver unit.