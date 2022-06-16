Patriots Officially Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have officially signed former Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

The team announced the signing with their transaction report on Thursday afternoon.

Restricted free-agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers also re-signed with the New England franchise.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report the potential signing on Wednesday.

The two sides reportedly agreed on a one-year deal.

Humphrey, 24, played the first three years of his NFL career in New Orleans after he was picked up as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The former Texas standout built up his role in the Saints' offense, working his way up to 10 game appearances and four starts this past season — reeling in 13 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4 wide receiver will provide some depth for Bill Belichick's receiving corps, which was lacking in 2021. He'll likely serve as a reserve option behind newly-signed WR1 Devante Parker, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne.

The Patriots will kickoff their 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on September 11.