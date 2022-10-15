Patriots Owner Robert Kraft, Fiancee Married In "Surprise" Wedding

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 02: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft along with Dana Blumberg and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Debby Belichick on the field prior to Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Saturday morning, news broke that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and girlfriend Dana Blumberg married in a "surprise" wedding.

According to a report from Page Six, the billionaire and his 47-year-old doctor wife invited guests to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan. The couple allegedly told the guests to dress festively, but didn't say they'd be getting married.

Page Six has more details on the wedding:

Sources say the couple showed a moving 10-minute video before they were introduced to the crowd of about 250 as husband and wife by the voice of NFL commentator Al Michaels. Kraft stepped on a glass during the party per Jewish tradition and explained its meaning to the gathering, (but it’s unclear when and where the pair actually said “I do”).

Of course, the wedding wouldn't be complete without a few musical guests. Ed Sheeran, Meek Mill and Elton John - a longtime friend of Kraft's - all performed at the wedding.

Plenty of former Patriots players were there as well, including Tom Brady.

Congratulations to the couple!