Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Reveals Important New Year's Resolution

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: CEO of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft attends the Super Bowl LIII Pregame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has a New Year's Resolution for 2023 that he'd like to share with the world.

In a press release, Kraft said that he hopes to do more to end hate against all people while continuing his ongoing efforts to combat antisemitism around the world. He said he hopes that his message will inspire others to do the same.

“Right now, the Jewish community is facing rising hate and antisemitism,” Kraft said, via ProFootballTalk. “Since New Year’s Day is a great time to make resolutions, I resolve to continue doing more to end hate against all people and specifically to combat Jewish hate. I hope this ad will speak to diverse communities in America and inspire them to stand up to all forms of hate as well. We are stronger when we come together and unite in the fight against hate and intolerance.”

It's certainly an ambitious and worthwhile goal.

Robert Kraft has dedicated millions of his personal fortune to combat antisemitism in the United States and around the world.

Just this past year he created the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism in response to growing antisemitism during the month of October.

But it's clear that Kraft wants his ambitions in combating hate to extend beyond the Jewish community. It will be nice to see how he manages to try and fulfill this dream in the months to come.