Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Reveals Very Generous Donation

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JULY 29: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks at a press conference at Gillette Stadium July 29, 2015 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kraft addressed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's decision to uphold a four game suspension for quarterback Tom Brady for his role in using underinflated balls in the AFC Championship game in 2014. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Robert Kraft was what some people call a mensch on Wednesday.

Kraft, who's the owner of the New England Patriots, donated $50 million to Massachusetts General Hospital to boost health equity. He also did it to fund research into sickle cell disease.

Sickle cell disease impacts a lot of the black community across the country.

“If this was a disease for white people, I think the cure would have been found already,” Kraft said, via Front Office Sports. "I think it falls to people like myself to try to do what we can to help.”

The donation is the largest one that Massachusetts General Hospital has received for health equity, per FOS. The donation will also fund a full-time diversity, equity, and inclusion position at the hospital.

Kraft has given almost $100 million in donations to the hospital over the past 12 years.