Patriots Owner Has Telling Comment On Tom Brady’s Future

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t want to get into Tom Brady’s future with the team during his Sunday morning press conference. The Super Bowl-winning coach refused to answer some direct questions about Brady, who is set to hit free agency following the Wild Card loss to Tennessee.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, meanwhile, is being more direct with his comments on Brady.

He wants him back.

“Anyone who’s done that has earned the right to control his future after 20 years. And you know, my hope and prayer is number one, he play for the Patriots. Or number two, he retires,” Kraft told Peter King.

Brady told reporters on Saturday night that retirement isn’t likely, but he’s unsure of what’s to come.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m not going to predict it. No one needs to make choices at this point. I love playing football. I love playing for this team. I’ve loved playing for this team for two decades and winning a lot of games. I don’t know what it looks like moving forward, so we’ll just take it day to day,” Brady said.

The Patriots’ Wild Card round loss was their earliest playoff exit in about a decade.

New England could choose to run it back in 2020, but major changes appear to be imminent for the powerful franchise.