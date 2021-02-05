Patriots Player Has Honest Message For Those Who Doubted Tom Brady

When Tom Brady announced his decision to head down to Tampa Bay in the waning years of his NFL career, many felt it was for the warm Florida weather more than anything.

Surely he wouldn’t be able to succeed without the Bill Belichick system that benefited him for so many seasons?

Now, it’s clear the superstar quarterback came to win. Heading into his 10th Super Bowl appearance this weekend, Brady has all but shut up the doubters who said he wouldn’t succeed in his first season with the Buccaneers.

No one knows Brady’s greatness better than the people who’ve played alongside him. Long-time Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty had a blunt message for anyone who ever doubted his former QB.

“If you thought Tom Brady was a system quarterback, you probably need to go dive in the snow right now … head first,” McCourty said on ESPN’s Get Up. “He’s shown every bit of him. He can go win anywhere and, really, at any moment. the guy’s 43 years old and he’s playing in another Super Bowl. His greatness is definitely out there.”

In his first season without the Patriots organization that gave him 20 incredible seasons, Brady hasn’t missed a beat.

Through the 2020 regular season, the all-time great threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns on 65.7 percent completion. His postseason stats are equally impressive, leading the NFL with 860 yards and seven touchdowns through three playoff wins.

Brady and the Bucs will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV this Sunday night.