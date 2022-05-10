Look: Patriots Player Won't Admit Who His Coaches Are

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A New England Patriots player is keeping Bill Belichick's secret; he won't admit who the Patriots offensive coordinator is.

Belichick has yet to name a replacement for Josh McDaniels, who left New England to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this year.

Nelson Agholor is keeping everything a secret just like Belichick wants.

"You have to ask coach Belichick," he said on Tuesday when asked who the Patriots receivers coach, offensive coordinator or passing game coordinators are.

Okay then.

With that being said, Agholor is excited for year two in the Patriots system. Last season, the veteran wideout caught 37 passes for 473 yards and three touchdowns.

"I'm here for a reason. I love the opportunity... Year 2 in the Patriot system is when guys really get going. I feel comfortable. I'm excited to have my best season with the Patriots," he said, via Patriots reporter Mark Daniels.

Hopefully Belichick gives a bit more insight into his coaching staff soon. What's with all the secrecy?