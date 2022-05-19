Patriots Players Reportedly Have A Notable Concern

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 07: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots calls a play at the line during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, the New England Patriots watched as longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

That left the Patriots with a sizable hole on the coaching staff, one that head coach Bill Belichick never filled. After not hiring a replacement - or naming one - Belichick has a series of coaches working with the offense.

Over the past few weeks, reports have indicated that Joe Judge, Matt Patricia, Nick Caley, Vinny Sunseri and Troy Brown are all working with the offense. Judge and Patricia are reportedly the two most-likely to call plays, but that's still unknown at this time.

While fans have shown from reservations about the coaching staff, Patriots players are reportedly growing concerned as well. According to Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal, Patriots players are not happy.

Here's what he said, via NESN:

“I’ve heard from people in the last couple days about what’s going on with the offensive coaching staff,” Bedard said on his latest Patriots podcast episode. “And the initial reports I’m getting back are not good at all. And that includes what they’re hearing from the players internally. It’s not going in a good direction.

It's obviously never good when players are making their concerns known to the media.

Perhaps Bill Belichick and company will figure it out in the end.