Patriots Pursuing Wide Receiver Trade: NFL World Reacts

A New England Patriots helmet sitting on the bench.FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are rumored to be considering a big move at the wide receiver position this offseason.

According to a report from the Boston Sports Journal, the Patriots are eyeing a big wide receiver trade this offseason.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson is reportedly a target:

The Patriots seem much more likely to get an impact receiver via trade, and have targeted a familiar player, according to league sources. If the Patriots land this receiver, or if this is representative of the type they would like to add, it would also seem to put the future of Nelson Agholor in doubt.

The Patriots have at least shown some interest in trading for Panthers receiver Robby Anderson, the former Jet who impressed against the Patriots on film despite not much production (nine games, 49 targets, 17 receptions, 181 yards, 0 TDs).

Anderson hasn’t thrived in Carolina, though he had some very big games during his time with the Jets.

The Patriots are coming off a Wild Card round loss to the Buffalo Bills.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.