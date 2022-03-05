The New England Patriots are rumored to be considering a big move at the wide receiver position this offseason.

According to a report from the Boston Sports Journal, the Patriots are eyeing a big wide receiver trade this offseason.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson is reportedly a target:

The Patriots seem much more likely to get an impact receiver via trade, and have targeted a familiar player, according to league sources. If the Patriots land this receiver, or if this is representative of the type they would like to add, it would also seem to put the future of Nelson Agholor in doubt. The Patriots have at least shown some interest in trading for Panthers receiver Robby Anderson, the former Jet who impressed against the Patriots on film despite not much production (nine games, 49 targets, 17 receptions, 181 yards, 0 TDs).

Anderson hasn’t thrived in Carolina, though he had some very big games during his time with the Jets.

Robby Anderson is someone you add if you already have a great WR group and need a speed threat over the top. Not a fit for NE. — Brett (@TheBg_12) March 5, 2022

But why we already have a good WR Core outside of having a number 1 WR and sorry to say but Robby Anderson Is not a 1 he is maybe a 2 or 3 — Brandon McDonald (@NFLBoyBrandon) March 5, 2022

Robby Anderson is nice but there is so many better recievers — Dalt (@Celtics_WRLD) March 5, 2022

Instead of Robby Anderson why wouldn’t the Pats dip their toes on Cooper? — Jake Jardin (@LLCool_Jake14) March 5, 2022

The Patriots are coming off a Wild Card round loss to the Buffalo Bills.