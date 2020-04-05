Report: Patriots Eyeing Dark-Horse QB Prospect In NFL Draft

The New England Patriots are reportedly eyeing a somewhat unknown quarterback prospect heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.

New England, which has Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer on its quarterback depth chart, could look to draft a QB later this month.

ESPN is reporting that the Patriots are eyeing Florida International quarterback James Morgan, who’s not considered to be a top 10 QB prospect.

Morgan, a 6-foot-4 quarterback prospect, is coming off a decent 2019 season. He threw for 2,560 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.

ESPN reports that the Patriots had a videoconference with Morgan.

They will cast a wide net, as usual. One example: League sources say Florida International quarterback James Morgan had a videoconference meeting with the team. Morgan, who grew up in Green Bay and naturally modeled his game after Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre, is an intriguing prospect who scouts say performed well in the East-West Shrine Game.

The Patriots are likely eyeing several quarterback prospects heading into the draft, but they could wait to get Morgan until the middle rounds.

New England has also been linked to Cam Newton, but based on comments by a former Patriots executive, that doesn’t seem likely.