Patriots React To Death Of Former Coach On Monday
The NFL community lost a former offensive coordinator on Monday.
Former New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, and Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Ernie Zampese passed away at the age of 86.
The Patriots Twitter account put a tweet out acknowledging his death and giving their condolences.
Zampese coached in New England for two seasons (1988-89) before then joining the Cowboys, Rams, and Commanders.
He spent over 50 years coaching in college and in the NFL. He even won a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys during his 14-year stint as offensive coordinator.
Zampese spent seven seasons with the Rams as their offensive coordinator and helped them finish top 10 in passing yards five times.
He eventually retired from coaching in 2004 and was a winner of the Award of Excellence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Our thoughts are with Zampese's family and friends.