Patriots React To Death Of Former Coach On Monday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The NFL community lost a former offensive coordinator on Monday.

Former New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, and Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Ernie Zampese passed away at the age of 86.

The Patriots Twitter account put a tweet out acknowledging his death and giving their condolences.

Zampese coached in New England for two seasons (1988-89) before then joining the Cowboys, Rams, and Commanders.

He spent over 50 years coaching in college and in the NFL. He even won a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys during his 14-year stint as offensive coordinator.

Zampese spent seven seasons with the Rams as their offensive coordinator and helped them finish top 10 in passing yards five times.

He eventually retired from coaching in 2004 and was a winner of the Award of Excellence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Our thoughts are with Zampese's family and friends.