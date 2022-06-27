Patriots React To Death Of Former Franchise Wide Receiver

The NFL world lost another historic person on Monday afternoon.

Marlin Briscoe, who was the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than five decades ago, passed away.

He was 76 years old.

Briscoe played in the NFL for 10 seasons and had his longest stints with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins (three years).

He ended his playing career with the New England Patriots in 1976 and the organization released a statement after they learned of the news.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Marlin Briscoe, who finished his career with the Patriots in 1976," the Patriots tweeted.

Briscoe finished his NFL career with 3,537 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns off 224 receptions.

He also started five games at quarterback and racked up 1,687 yards through the air, 14 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He finished with a 2-3 record in those five starts.

Our condolences go out to Briscoe's family during this time.