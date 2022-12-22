Patriots React To Jakobi Meyers' Postgame Behavior

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Jakobi Meyers #16 of the New England Patriots rushes the football in the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

To his credit, Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers owned his game-ending gaffe in last week's loss to the Raiders. And his teammates are still riding with him going forward.

“I think Kobs is just a very routine person, kind of like myself,” quarterback Mac Jones said, via NESN.com. “We just, no matter what happens the week before, we’re running the same schedule. I see him at the same times every day and on the off-day — everything."

"He’s a very routine person, and he’s not going to let results affect his performance," Jones continued. "He’s going to grind and do whatever he can to help the team, like he’s done since he’s been here. He definitely had a great practice [Wednesday], and I’m just proud of the way he’s responding.”

Jones was one of the Patriots players to immediately put his arms around Meyers after the loss. Telling reporters the WR is "one of the best teammates” he's ever had.

Meyers' mistake was such an unbecoming play for one of the Pats' few bright spots this season. He'll look to bounce back and be better from it.