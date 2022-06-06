Patriots React To Longtime Coach's Retirement Decision

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Romeo Crennel announced his retirement Monday after five decades of coaching, including 39 in the NFL.

The 74-year-old ended his decorated career with the Houston Texans, where he worked in multiple different roles since 2014. He also served as both a defensive coordinator and head coach in Kansas City and Cleveland.

Yet some may associate Crennel most with the New England Patriots. The team congratulated Crennel, who had two four-year stints with the team as a defensive lines coach and defensive coordinator.

"50 years of greatness, and we’re thankful to have been a part of it," the team wrote on Twitter. "Congratulations, Romeo!"

After winning two Super Bowls on the New York Giants' staff, Crennel followed Bill Parcells to Foxborough.

Fifteen years after leaving, he rejoined the Patriots as Bill Belichick's defensive coordinator in 2001. He won three Super Bowls in four seasons before parlaying that success to his first head-coaching opportunity.

Crennel played a pivotal role in New England's dynasty. Now he can enjoy retirement after a long coaching career.