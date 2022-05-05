Patriots Release Defensive Player After NFL Draft

ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots released linebacker Terez Hall on Thursday.

Hall was on the reserve/physically unable to perform list last season after undergoing offseason ankle injury. New England announced the 25-year-old's release on Twitter.

Per Dou Kyed of Pro Football Focus, they waived Hall with a failed physical designation.

Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Hall spent his rookie campaign on the practice squad. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound defender saw his only playing time in 2020, recording 50 tackles and two passes defended in eight games.

Hall tallied 21.5 sacks in his final two seasons with the Missouri Tigers before turning pro. Although the Patriots didn't select any linebackers in the 2022 NFL Draft, they're still moving on from the Georgia native.

The Patriots went 10-7 last season behind the NFL's fourth-ranked defense. They're set to enter 2022 with a younger linebacker unit after releasing Kyle Van Noy. Dont'a Hightower and Jamie Collins also remain unsigned.