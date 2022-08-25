Patriots Released Longtime Veteran Player On Thursday

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots released a veteran player who made arguably the best play in franchise history.

The Patriots placed Malcolm Butler in injured reserve earlier this month. Now, just a week after that move, the team has decided to move on from the Super Bowl hero.

According to a report from Patriots insider Doug Kyed, the team is releasing Butler with an injury settlement.

Butler started his career with the Patriots as an undrafted player out of West Alabama. He helped the team to two Super Bowl victories, including the game-winning interception against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

He eventually went on to play for the Tennessee Titans for a few seasons before signing with the Arizona Cardinals. Butler retired before the start of the 2021 season, but came out of retirement to join the Patriots.

Now it seems like his football career could be over for good.