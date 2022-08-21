Patriots Released Notable Tight End: NFL World Reacts

As the New England Patriots continue to make cuts ahead of Tuesday's roster deadline, the team said goodbye to a former third-round pick on Sunday.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, "The Patriots have waived TE Dalton Keene."

The NFL world reacted to Keene's release on social media.

"Belichick drafted two 3rd round TEs in 2020, Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi," tweeted Bills radio host Joe DiBiase. "They’ve combined for 5 catches for 55 yards."

"Traded up in the third round in 2020 to draft him," noted PFF's Brad Spielberger.

"Seemed like injuries largely derailed Keene’s career," another said. "Never got a chance to see what he could do at the pro level."

"Keene was considered a reach when the Patriots drafted him in the third round in 2020. He played in just six games and struggled to stay healthy," replied Mark Daniels.

"Tough run in New England for Keene," commented Pats beat writer Chris Mason. "Third-rounder wound up playing 6 games. Landed on IR in back-to-back seasons with knee injuries and missed time again this summer."

Hopefully Keene is able to land on his feet elsewhere.