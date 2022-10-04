Patriots Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, the New England Patriots made a roster move that caught the football world's attention.

Just days after signing former top pick Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad, the Patriots are releasing the veteran wide receiver.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero announced the news with a litany of others transactions from around the league.

Those included the Houston Texans releasing Chris Conley and the Kansas City Chiefs releasing wide receiver Corey Coleman.

Treadwell was notably selected before Michael Thomas with the No. 23 pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. Despite his high draft status, Treadwell struggled to make much of an impact in his NFL career.

He has registered just 1,184 receiving yards over his six-year career. He racked up a career-high 434 receiving yards in 12 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season - with 405 of those yards in Jacksonville's final seven games.

We'll have to wait and see if the lands with a new team.