Patriots Released Quarterback Monday: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots have waived quarterback, D'Eriq King.

The move was announced on Monday after the Patriots signed King directly after the NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent.

King was the starting quarterback at Miami during the 2020 and 2021 seasons and was also at Houston from 2016-19.

During his time in college, his best season came in 2018 when he was a Cougar. He finished with 2,982 yards through the air, 36 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.

His 2020 season at Miami was also stellar when he finished with 2,686 yards passing, 23 touchdowns, and only five interceptions.

The NFL world is surprised at how quick that release was.

King will now have a chance to sign with another team as he looks to be on a roster during the 2022 season.

We'll have to see where he goes next.