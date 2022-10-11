Patriots Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots cut a receiver on Tuesday afternoon.

The team officially waived Lil'Jordan Humphrey. Once he passes through waivers, he'll be able to sign with any team.

Humphrey played in five games for the Patriots and only compiled two receptions for 20 yards.

Before he was with the Patriots, Humphrey spent three seasons (2019-21) with the New Orleans Saints. He finished last season with 13 receptions for 249 yards and two touchdowns before he was cut.

He went undrafted out of Texas after playing for the program for three seasons (2016-18). His best individual season came as a senior (2018) when he amassed 1,176 yards and nine touchdowns off 86 receptions.

For his career, he racked up 125 receptions for 1,622 yards and 10 touchdowns.

It remains to be seen where Humphrey ends up next.