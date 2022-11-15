Patriots Released Wide Receiver On Tuesday Afternoon

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New England Patriots said goodbye to one of their practice squad receivers on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the team released WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey who appeared in six games for the Pats this season.

Humphrey signed a one-year deal with New England back in June saw playing time in more than half of the team's games in 2022 (including two starts), recording two catches for 20 yards.

The former Texas Longhorn came over to the Patriots after three seasons in New Orleans where he caught 16 balls for 295 yards and three touchdowns in 18 games.

At 6-foot-4, 225-pounds, Humphrey is anything but "Lil'" as he provides a big-bodied target for any team he's a part of and almost serves as an extra tight end.

Speaking on Humphrey when they brought him in, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said:

I think [he has] some of the toughness that we were talking about... He’s an interesting guy. Doesn’t really fit a mold for a certain position. But he’s a good football player. So glad we have him.

He'll look to bring some of that versatility to another team as he continues to search for his niche in the NFL.