Patriots Reportedly Blocked 1 Coach From Speaking With Raiders

Josh McDaniels has already added three former New England Patriots coaches to his Las Vegas Raiders. However, New England denied an attempt to recruit another.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Raiders were denied permission to interview Nick Caley.

"Tight ends coach Nick Caley’s role seems to be a little in flux. I’d expect he’ll have more responsibility in ’22," Breer wrote. "The Patriots blocked Caley from talking to the Raiders, and his role in New England this fall could dictate whether he stays put or goes to Las Vegas in ’23."

McDaniels has already poached offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, quarterback coach Bo Hardegree, and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo from New England.

The Patriots haven't finalized roles for their 2022 coaching staff or formally replaced replaced McDaniels with a new offensive coordinator. Head coach Bill Belichick remains coy about who will handle play-calling duties on offense.

Yet Caley told reporters last week that he's been working this tight ends in OTAs.

"Whatever I'm asked to do, I'm going to do, like I always have going into my eighth season this coming year," Caley said. "I'm gonna work hard and do the best that I can of whatever's asked of me, I can assure you that."

Per NESN's Dakota Randall, Caley said he'd "absolutely" like to become an offensive coordinator someday. Given their reluctance to let him leave, perhaps he can fulfill that goal for the Patriots.