Patriots Reportedly Cutting Notable Tight End Tuesday

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

As the Patriots 53-man roster continues to take shape, New England parted ways with a former third-round pick on Tuesday.

According to the NFL Network's Mike Giardi, "Devin Asiasi has been informed of his release by the Patriots."



The Pats selected Asiasi 91st overall in 2020 out of UCLA. As a rookie, he contributed in nine games for New England, catching two balls for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Last season, the 25-year-old TE saw action in just one game, spending time on the injured reserve and never really establishing himself as a starting-caliber player in the Patriots offense.

Asiasi entered the league as an athletic, pass-catching prospect that could stretch the seams of the field.

He'll hit the waiver wire with the chance for another team to take a flier on him.