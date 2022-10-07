Patriots Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Lions

The New England Patriots are going with their rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe in Week 5.

Zappe stepped in for Brian Hoyer after the veteran QB suffered a concussion during a Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Hoyer was stepping in for starting signal caller Mac Jones, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 3.

Zappe, a late fourth-round draft pick, had a solid outing in his NFL debut. In a narrow overtime loss to the Packers, the former Western Kentucky star notched 99 yards and one touchdown on 10/15 passing.

Zappe will get his first NFL start against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Fortunately, the game will take place at home in Gillette Stadium.

Jones was a limited participant in practice sessions throughout the week. While he won't make his return to the field this weekend, it appears he's on the right track to potentially reclaim his starting position in Week 6.