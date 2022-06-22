Patriots Reportedly Finally Signing First-Round Pick

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: General view as fans hold up cards to celebrate the New England Patriots Super Bowl championships at the start of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

There aren't many 2022 NFL Draft picks left who haven't signed their rookie contracts yet. The Patriots have just ensured that their top pick isn't on that list anymore.

According to NFL insider Adam Caplan, the Patriots have signed No. 29 overall pick Cole Strange. Terms of the contract are not yet disclosed.

Strange was without a doubt the most surprising pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite being a star at Chattanooga, most draft analysts projected him as a mid-round draft pick. Some had him outside the top 100 players.

But if there's any team that can turn Strange into a star, it's the Patriots. They've had a knack for turning unknown prospects into top offensive lineman for a generation.

The New England Patriots didn't seem to have any glaring weaknesses heading into 2022 other than some uncertainty as to who will call plays this season.

Cole Strange should be able to move right into a starting guard position and thrive with the people around him.

Last year the Patriots went 10-7 and made the playoffs with a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones. This year could potentially see the team challenge the Buffalo Bills for the division title.

Will Cole Strange be an impact player on the offensive line from Day 1? Or will he struggle to get his feet under him?