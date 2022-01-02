Patriots Reportedly ‘Floored’ By Generous Mac Jones Act

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was in the giving spirit this holiday season. The first-year starter made sure he took care of his big offensive lineman with some pretty special gifts.

Per ESPN.com‘s Mike Reiss, Jones had a big haul of presents for his fellas in the trenches. Gifting the entire O-line (backups, practice squad and all) a Bitcoin, sneakers, Yeti cooler, and other items. Including a personalized, handwritten note to each player.

Quick-hit thoughts/notes around the Patriots and NFL (Mac's hand-written notes to OL a personal touch; McDaniels/Jaguars don't seem like fit; handicapping OROY race; Bourne's $250k bonus; 'Nother chance for N'Keal?; Harris' energy etc.) https://t.co/8lZRzZUbH6 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 2, 2022

“Privately, several have relayed that they were floored mostly by two things: his inclusion of backups and practice-squad players for a total of 12 oversized gift packs that filled up the locker room, and each of the 12 also receiving a personalized, handwritten note from him,” Reiss said.

“Jones had confided in some of his teammates that he was concerned with falling short in the gift department,” Reiss continued. “Which, of course, he didn’t.”

“He’s one of our most consistent players,” Bill Belichick says of Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/debYZB22OP — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 31, 2021

Adding, “Veteran guard Ted Karras referred to it as a ‘myriad of items’ … each one cooler than the next.’”

The best gift the Patriots and their rookie QB can receive is a ticket to the 2021 NFL playoffs. If New England can take care of Jacksonville on Sunday, they can clinch a playoff berth. With a little help from the Titans or Colts of course.