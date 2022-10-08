Patriots Reportedly Getting Boost On Offense This Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have activated second-round rookie Tyquan Thornton from the injured reserve to the 53-man active roster.

Thornton missed the first four games of his NFL career with a collarbone injury.

The young wideout was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week, opening up his 21-day window to return to the active roster.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots selected Thornton with the 50th overall pick in this year's draft. Many fans and analysts considered this selection a reach for the former Baylor wide receiver.

During his time at Baylor, Thornton had 143 receptions for 2,242 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The Patriots are in serious need of some increased talent at the wide receiver position. Nelson Agholor currently leads the team in both receiving yards (225) and receiving touchdowns (1).

Thornton will make his NFL debut against the Detroit Lions in a Week 5 matchup on Sunday.