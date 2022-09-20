Patriots Reportedly Hosted A Familiar Face On Tuesday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New England Patriots got their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon with a hard-fought victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mac Jones and company moved the ball with ease against a hurting Steelers defense en route to a 17-14 victory. After taking a few days to assess the roster, the team is reportedly hosting a notable veteran.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Patriots are bringing in linebacker Jamie Collins today.

Jamie Collins visited the Patriots today. I’m sure he knows his way around the building by now," Garafolo reported.

Collins has been a member of the Patriots several times during his NFL career. The 2015 Pro Bowler has 706 tackles, 26.5 sacks, and 12 interceptions over his nine-year career.

New England brought Collins back to Foxboro after getting cut by the Detroit Lions early last season. He recorded 20 tackles, an interception, and a sack in 10 games.

Will he sign with the Patriots again?