Patriots Reportedly Made Notable Signing On Tuesday

ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the New England Patriots made an interesting addition to their roster.

The Patriots reportedly signed former USFL standout Jeremiah Pharms Jr. He played professionally for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL where he showcased his talents.

His agent confirmed the news to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

In a conversation with Steelers Takeaways from before the season, Pharms made it clear he had NFL dreams, but was still focused on the moment.

"I’m really just focused on the moment right now. The NFL is every football player’s dream – we all want to get there. But right now I have to focus on the moment. If you overlook today and look too much at tomorrow, you can mess everything up."

We'll have to wait and see if he can crack the roster heading into the 2022 season.