Patriots Reportedly Make Decision On Wide Receiver Trade

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tuesday afternoon's NFL trade deadline spurred plenty of action from around the league today.

However, the New England Patriots won't be part of the action. Despite rumors of teams showing interest in wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, the team isn't moving on from him. According to a report from Jordan Scultz, multiple teams called the Patriots, but a deal wasn't made.

"The #Patriots are not trading WR Kendrick Bourne, sources tell @theScore. Multiple teams have called about him, but I’m told NE will not make a deal for Bourne at the deadline," Schultz reported.

Bourne hasn't been a major part of the team's offense this year. Through eight games, he's racked up just 11 receptions for 156 yards.

Despite his production level, the Patriots clearly think he's worthy of keeping on the roster for now.

We'll have to wait and see if he plays a larger part of the offense moving forward.