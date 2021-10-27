Jimmy Garoppolo began his NFL career with the New England Patriots. And prior to the 2021 season, it appears the veteran quarterback almost made his way back to Foxborough.

According to Seth Wickersham’s new book highlighting the Patriots’ dynastic reign, “It’s Better to Be Feared,” the New England front office called the 49ers to discuss Jimmy G’s trade value on Day 1 of the 2021 draft.

The Pats reportedly offered a second-round pick, but San Francisco wanted a first rounder.

Jimmy Garoppolo spent his first three seasons in the league with the Patriots before he was traded to San Francisco in 2017. At the time, the young quarterback’s trade value saw him shopped for a second-round pick in the 2018 draft.

Since then, Garoppolo’s stock has seen its ups and downs. In his first season as a full-time starter in 2019, the former Pats backup led the Niners to a Super Bowl LIV appearance. But through the following year in 2020, he missed 10 games with an ankle injury.

While the Patriots were unable to land Garoppolo in a draft-day trade, the team appears to have found another answer at the quarterback position. With the 15th overall pick in the draft, New England selected former Alabama standout Mac Jones. So far through the 2021 season, Jones has separated himself as the most successful rookie signal caller in the league.

Battling injury issues yet again this year, Garoppolo has split time with No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance.