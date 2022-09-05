Patriots Reportedly Signing Notable Veteran Wide Receiver

ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are adding another notable name to their receiving corps ahead of the season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Patriots are signing free agent wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last Monday after re-signing with them in March.

2021 was actually a career-year for Treadwell, who had 33 receptions for 434 yards and a touchdown. He had some of the best games of his career last season, including his first games of over 60 receiving yards.

His best game was against the very team that signed him - the Patriots. Treadwell had six catches for 87 yards - both career-highs - in a blowout loss during Week 17.

Laquon Treadwell was the No. 23 overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2016 NFL Draft. But in four seasons, the impact that Treadwell was making on the field was minimal.

Treadwell had 65 receptions for 701 yards and two touchdowns in 53 games, becoming a free agent after the 2019 season.

The former Ole Miss wide receiver spent the 2020 season with the Atlanta Falcons, but was limited to just five games while spending most of the year on their practice squad.

The Jacksonville Jaguars initially gave Treadwell the same treatment. But by midseason, injuries and poor play throughout the team forced him into the starting lineup.

Will Laquon Treadwell find new life in New England?