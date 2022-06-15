Patriots Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are adding another wide receiver to an already crowded room.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are signing Lil'Jordan Humphrey to a one-year deal.

As an undrafted free agent out of Texas, Humphrey has spent all three of his NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints. After going catchless in 2019 with three just receptions in 2020, he secured 13 of 18 targets for 249 yards and two touchdowns last season. Nine of those grabs resulted in a first down.

At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Humphrey could provide second-year quarterback Mac Jones another big-bodied option. The Patriots also worked to bolster the position by acquiring DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins and drafting Tyquan Thornton in the second round.

Including former Saints teammate and fellow offseason signing Ty Montgomery, who has also lined up at running back, Humphrey becomes the 11th wide receiver on New England's 90-man roster.

The 24-year-old will have to fight for a spot and playing time this summer.