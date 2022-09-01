Patriots Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver Thursday

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It appears that the New England Patriots aren't totally set at wide receiver just yet. They're adding one more body to their ranks ahead of Week 1.

According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots are signing Lynn Bowden Jr. to their practice squad. Bowden has spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins after being drafted by the Raiders in 2020.

As a rookie, Bowden was traded to the Dolphins right before the start of the 2020 regular season. He went on to record 243 yards from scrimmage and also completed a 32-yard pass that season.

Bowden did not play in 2021 after being placed on injured reserve in August. The Dolphins waived him during final roster cuts.

Now he's going to get his chance to play for the Dolphins' division rivals.

At the University of Kentucky, Lynn Bowden Jr. did just about everything. He was a quarterback, running back, wide receiver and kick/punt returner on various occasions.

In 2019, Bowden earned First-Team All-SEC and consensus First-Team All-American honors, winning the Paul Hornung award in the process.

His utility role in college earned him a third-round selection by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he never played a down for them.

Will Lynn Bowden Jr. be able to earn his way back into the starting lineup with the New England Patriots this year?