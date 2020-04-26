Patriots Reportedly Signing Talented Undrafted Wide Receiver

The New England Patriots are reportedly signing one of the most-talented undrafted wide receivers in the 2020 class.

Former Miami wide receiver Jeff Thomas showed a lot of promise during his three seasons with the Hurricanes, but he was never able to full put it together. Perhaps the former four-star recruit will be able to in New England.

The Patriots, who could use some more talent at the skill positions, are reportedly signing the former Hurricanes playmaker.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero first reported the news.

Former Miami receiver Jeff Thomas is signing with the #Patriots, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 26, 2020

Thomas, the No. 5 wide receiver in the 2017 recruiting class, committed to Miami over Alabama, Florida State and Illinois, among other programs.

The former four-star recruit had 31 catches for 379 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. His best season came in 2018, when he caught 35 passes for 563 yards and three scores.

New England is expected to roll with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in 2020. Perhaps Thomas can make the active roster and give the former Auburn quarterback another talented wide receiver to throw to.