Patriots Reportedly Working Out Former Ohio State WR

The New England Patriots are expected to bring in some reinforcements in the coming days.

Bill Belichick and the front office plan to bring former Ohio State wide receiver Devin Smith and undrafted, free-agent DB Dayan G. Lake in for COVID-19 testing and workouts, per ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss on Twitter.

An injury to star wideout Julian Edelman and a lack of production from N’Keal Harry has left New England starved for receiver options. Second-year pro Jakobi Myers has been forced to step up as the No. 1 option for the Patriots.

Smith was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jets. The young wideout started three games in New York, collecting 10 receptions for 135 yards and one touchdown in his two years. In 2018, the Jets dropped Smith, leaving him off an NFL roster.

After a hiatus from the league, Smith was picked up by the Cowboys in 2019. The young receiver started two games, reeling in five receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown.

While his time in the league is limited, Smith clearly has the ability to provide a touchdown-producing jolt to a team in need of receivers. As a senior at Ohio State, he amassed 931 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Smith’s top asset is his elite speed. Regardless of his prior NFL experience, the former Buckeye’s quickness makes him an immediate deep-ball threat. Smith would be a good compliment to fellow speedster Damiere Byrd on the Patriots receiving corps — opening up more opportunities underneath for Myers and Harry.

First year New England quarterback Cam Newton can use all the help he can get in the passing game. The former MVP has struggled through the air all season, putting up sub-100-yard passing three times already.

This being said, the Patriots are hot right now, winning four of their last five games. Sunday night’s huge 45-0 win over the Los Angeles Chargers indicated a step in the right direction for Belichick and his squad.

At 6-6, the Patriots sit two games behind the Miami Dolphins at third place in the AFC East.