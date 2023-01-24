Patriots Reportedly Zeroing In On Another Coaching Hire

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After adding Bill O'Brien back to their staff, the New England Patriots are reportedly looking to bring another familiar face back to the organization.

Per the NFL Network's Mike Giardi, the Pats have "zeroed in" on adding Adrian Klemm to the staff; who just wrapped up his first season as associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Oregon.

MMQB's Albert Breer also reports that its anticipated New England will meet with him for a second time after speaking last week.

Patriots fans might remember Klemm as a member of the team's offensive line during the early dynasty years.

Klemm was selected by the Pats in the second round of the 2000 draft, and appeared in 26 games with 10 starts from 2000-2004, collecting a pair of Super Bowl rings in the process.

Matt Patricia served as the Patriots offensive line coach this past season. So far there's no word if he'll move back to the defensive side of the ball should Klemm ultimately be signed.