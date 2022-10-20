Patriots Reporter Admits He Made Mistake With Mac Jones

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

An interesting report came out earlier this week from a New England Patriots insider suggesting that Mac Jones took issue with head coach Bill Belichick's interest in starting Bailey Zappe for the first game where he was injured. The reporter has now admitted it was an error.

Earlier this week, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reported that Jones did not want Belichick to start Zappe against the Green Bay Packers. However, after the report came out, a Twitter user revealed that they had pranked Volin by pretending to be a Patriots ticket employee and feeding him the false info.

The Twitter user had the DMs to prove that they had fed Volin the story, which Volin recounted almost word for word in his report.

This morning, Volin took to Twitter to apologize. He said that he should have vetted the DM first before publicizing the report.

"Hey everybody, just want to acknowledge that I made a mistake Wednesday on @WEEI. I should have not spoken of the DM without vetting it first. No excuses, It won’t happen again. I appreciate the feedback and comments I’ve received," Volin tweeted.

What's interesting is that even if the report was true, circumstances beyond Bill Belichick's control forced his hand anyway. A concussion to backup quarterback Brian Hoyer thrust Bailey Zappe into the starting job, and he's now 2-0 as a starter.

Whether Mac Jones was against Zappe getting the start or not, it's Zappe's job at least until Jones gets back - maybe even a little while after too.